Here are the top Institutional holders of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) shares

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) is 110.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.81 and a high of $77.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The HZNP stock was last observed hovering at around $72.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.84% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.16% off the consensus price target high of $123.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 4.92% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.06, the stock is 25.65% and 37.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.51 million and changing 5.32% at the moment leaves the stock 92.52% off its SMA200. HZNP registered 187.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.36% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.7M.

The stock witnessed a 31.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.09%, and is 24.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 4.33% over the month.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has around 1185 employees, a market worth around $14.71B and $1.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.83 and Fwd P/E is 26.71. Profit margin for the company is 43.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 219.45% and -1.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $510.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 736.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 54.90% in year-over-year returns.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Top Institutional Holders

409 institutions hold shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP), with 2.7M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.31% while institutional investors hold 92.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 190.07M, and float is at 188.11M with Short Float at 3.51%. Institutions hold 91.66% of the Float.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Insider Activity

A total of 99 insider transactions have happened at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walbert Timothy P, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Walbert Timothy P sold 110,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 06 at a price of $72.54 per share for a total of $7.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.73 million shares.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that GREY MICHAEL G (Director) sold a total of 1,755 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $73.35 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HZNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 22, GREY MICHAEL G (Director) disposed off 1,755 shares at an average price of $60.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP).

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 25.53% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 4.29% up on the 1-year trading charts.