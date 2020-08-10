Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED)

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) is 102.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.46 and a high of $8.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMED stock was last observed hovering at around $7.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $8.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -13.87% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.54, the stock is 22.98% and 21.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 9.63% at the moment leaves the stock 47.70% off its SMA200. SMED registered 139.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.68% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $496.05k.

The stock witnessed a 44.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.14%, and is 11.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.43% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) has around 159 employees, a market worth around $139.89M and $50.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 230.81 and Fwd P/E is 71.76. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.82% and 3.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sharps Compliance Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $12.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.70% in year-over-year returns.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED), with 5.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.92% while institutional investors hold 29.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.26M, and float is at 11.95M with Short Float at 6.40%. Institutions hold 19.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.55 million shares valued at $4.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.37% of the SMED Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.53 million shares valued at $4.21 million to account for 3.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are G2 Investment Partners Management LLC which holds 0.35 million shares representing 2.16% and valued at over $2.8 million, while EAM Investors, LLC holds 1.88% of the shares totaling 0.31 million with a market value of $2.44 million.

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Halligan Dennis, the company’s Vice President of Marketing. SEC filings show that Halligan Dennis sold 13,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $4.51 per share for a total of $60920.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Sharps Compliance Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that TUSA DAVID P (CEO and President) sold a total of 42,129 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $6.27 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91588.0 shares of the SMED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, HOLMES PARRIS H JR (Director) disposed off 8,691 shares at an average price of $6.21 for $53971.0. The insider now directly holds 949,336 shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED).

Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) that is trading 44.25% up over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is 86.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.