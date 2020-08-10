Is Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) a good stock to buy now?

Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) is 20.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $9.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRAM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.2% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.5% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 29.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.35, the stock is -17.41% and -10.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -25.73% at the moment leaves the stock 24.79% off its SMA200. MRAM registered 7.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.02% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $179.16k.

The stock witnessed a -12.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.66%, and is -24.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.30% over the week and 6.96% over the month.

Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $116.71M and $37.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.10. Profit margin for the company is -32.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 262.86% and -29.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.80%).

Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Everspin Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $13.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.70% year-over-year.

Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.53% while institutional investors hold 64.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.06M, and float is at 17.04M with Short Float at 1.11%. Institutions hold 60.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.68 million shares valued at $4.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.00% of the MRAM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Handelsbanken Fonder AB with 0.67 million shares valued at $1.77 million to account for 3.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.59 million shares representing 3.17% and valued at over $1.55 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 2.68% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $1.31 million.

Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aggarwal Sanjeev, the company’s Vice President, Technology R&D. SEC filings show that Aggarwal Sanjeev sold 8,535 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $6.60 per share for a total of $56331.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14500.0 shares.

Everspin Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Winslow Troy (VP, Sales and Marketing) sold a total of 3,569 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $6.17 per share for $22021.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20750.0 shares of the MRAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Aggarwal Sanjeev (Vice President, Technology R&D) disposed off 5,457 shares at an average price of $6.74 for $36780.0. The insider now directly holds 23,035 shares of Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM).

Everspin Technologies Inc. (MRAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) that is 81.75% higher over the past 12 months.