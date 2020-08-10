Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:KZIA Stock Is Going Next

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) is 47.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.27 and a high of $9.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The KZIA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.13% off its average median price target of $6.96 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.05% off the consensus price target high of $6.96 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 8.05% higher than the price target low of $6.96 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.40, the stock is 61.42% and 81.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.22 million and changing 49.88% at the moment leaves the stock 78.01% off its SMA200. KZIA registered 122.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 47.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.45.

The stock witnessed a 74.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 147.10%, and is 62.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.36% over the week and 12.67% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 182.45% and -34.29% from its 52-week high.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.10% this year.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA), with institutional investors hold 3.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.57M, and float is at 6.59M with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 3.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Anson Funds Management LP with over 0.55 million shares valued at $1.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.81% of the KZIA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Transform Wealth, LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.36 million to account for 1.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 79303.0 shares representing 0.84% and valued at over $0.23 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.36% of the shares totaling 34225.0 with a market value of $99252.0.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) that is 14.96% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 96.39% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 462.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.