LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Is Up 116.75% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) is 116.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $4.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The LMFA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $1.68, the stock is 21.70% and 26.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.78 million and changing 20.00% at the moment leaves the stock 83.96% off its SMA200. LMFA registered 66.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4589 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9550.

The stock witnessed a 2.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 127.06%, and is 23.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.73% over the week and 10.09% over the month.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $6.42M and $2.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 460.00% and -65.64% from its 52-week high.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA), with 2.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.88% while institutional investors hold 3.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.23M, and float is at 1.93M with Short Float at 2.32%. Institutions hold 1.75% of the Float.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.