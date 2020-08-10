Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 294.79% Upside

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE: MDLY) is -74.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDLY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $0.76, the stock is 6.92% and 5.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.8 million and changing 6.28% at the moment leaves the stock -56.55% off its SMA200. MDLY registered -77.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7436 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1747.

The stock witnessed a 8.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 132.60%, and is 4.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.37% over the week and 13.07% over the month.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $25.19M and $42.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.39% and -79.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) Analyst Forecasts

Medley Management Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $8.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -28.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.50% in year-over-year returns.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Medley Management Inc. (MDLY), with 380.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.04% while institutional investors hold 42.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.24M, and float is at 5.70M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 39.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is American Financial Group Inc. with over 0.58 million shares valued at $0.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.20% of the MDLY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Springhouse Capital Management, LP with 0.41 million shares valued at $0.28 million to account for 6.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kingstown Capital Management L.P. which holds 0.25 million shares representing 3.97% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 3.55% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $0.15 million.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) that is trading -25.89% down over the past 12 months. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) is -9.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 37.01% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 68460.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.12.