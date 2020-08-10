Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) is 97.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.51 and a high of $26.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIVO stock was last observed hovering at around $24.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.97%.

Currently trading at $19.32, the stock is -20.74% and -8.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing -20.46% at the moment leaves the stock 53.02% off its SMA200. VIVO registered 73.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 147.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.06.

The stock witnessed a -22.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.46%, and is -21.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.84% over the week and 7.38% over the month.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) has around 660 employees, a market worth around $843.12M and $204.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.80 and Fwd P/E is 19.92. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 250.64% and -27.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $66.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.20% year-over-year.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Top Institutional Holders

246 institutions hold shares in Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO), with 500.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.17% while institutional investors hold 88.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.83M, and float is at 42.31M with Short Float at 6.27%. Institutions hold 87.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.57 million shares valued at $55.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.34% of the VIVO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.3 million shares valued at $36.12 million to account for 10.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.15 million shares representing 7.36% and valued at over $26.48 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.74% of the shares totaling 2.03 million with a market value of $17.04 million.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Williams Felicia, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Williams Felicia bought 1,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $6.02 per share for a total of $9331.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5717.0 shares.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Kenny John P. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $5.78 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the VIVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Baldasare Bryan T (Exec VP & CFO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $6.97 for $13936.0. The insider now directly holds 52,637 shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO).

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 47.71% up over the past 12 months. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) is -2.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.96% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.27.