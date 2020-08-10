New Big Money Means ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) is 35.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.10 and a high of $64.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZI stock was last observed hovering at around $47.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.34% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.83% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 3.96% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.10, the stock is 9.69% and 2.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing -2.82% at the moment leaves the stock 2.58% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.00% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.48M.

The stock witnessed a 3.16% gain in the last 1 month and is 12.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has around 1287 employees, a market worth around $17.78B and $340.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 110.55. Distance from 52-week low is 43.61% and -28.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $105.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -172.70% this year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 385.61M, and float is at 52.05M with Short Float at 7.47%.