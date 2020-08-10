OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) is 74.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.23 and a high of $19.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The OSUR stock was last observed hovering at around $13.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96%.

Currently trading at $14.05, the stock is -15.16% and 4.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.12 million and changing 7.33% at the moment leaves the stock 35.80% off its SMA200. OSUR registered 78.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.34.

The stock witnessed a 1.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.67%, and is -22.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.87% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) has around 472 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $156.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.55. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 168.64% and -28.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.50%).

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Analyst Forecasts

OraSure Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $37.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 527.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.66% while institutional investors hold 95.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.93M, and float is at 57.77M with Short Float at 10.80%. Institutions hold 93.69% of the Float.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading -8.50% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.26% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.64.