Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SG) is 16.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.06 and a high of $11.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The SG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.17% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $14.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $14.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.15, the stock is 46.33% and 48.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.2 million and changing 45.34% at the moment leaves the stock 32.24% off its SMA200. SG registered -17.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.43.

The stock witnessed a 47.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.16%, and is 41.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.03% over the week and 6.42% over the month.

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) has around 1076 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $1.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.28. Profit margin for the company is -12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.59% and -10.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year.

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG), with 111.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 96.61% while institutional investors hold 35.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.26M, and float is at 3.53M with Short Float at 0.51%. Institutions hold 1.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Putnam Investments LLC with over 0.48 million shares valued at $4.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.42% of the SG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bain Capital Credit, LP with 0.29 million shares valued at $2.47 million to account for 0.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price, Michael F. which holds 0.18 million shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $1.53 million, while Carlyle Group Inc. holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $1.48 million.

Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd. (SG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.