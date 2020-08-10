The incline in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ: LILAK) is -52.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.02 and a high of $19.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The LILAK stock was last observed hovering at around $8.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.91% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -40.3% lower than the price target low of $6.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.26, the stock is -3.52% and -5.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing 4.63% at the moment leaves the stock -32.59% off its SMA200. LILAK registered -45.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.64.

The stock witnessed a -1.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.94%, and is -9.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.85% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $3.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.04. Distance from 52-week low is 15.46% and -53.58% from its 52-week high.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.28 with sales reaching $996.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -125.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.20% in year-over-year returns.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) Top Institutional Holders

264 institutions hold shares in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK), with 12.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.98% while institutional investors hold 101.02% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 93.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Genesis Investment Management, LLP with over 11.22 million shares valued at $105.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.52% of the LILAK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. with 11.01 million shares valued at $112.94 million to account for 8.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ashe Capital Management, LP which holds 8.5 million shares representing 6.46% and valued at over $87.17 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.15% of the shares totaling 8.09 million with a market value of $82.97 million.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) Insider Activity

A total of 124 insider transactions have happened at Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 74 times.