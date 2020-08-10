the Rubicon Project Inc. (MGNI) down -12.93% since start of the year

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) is -12.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.09 and a high of $13.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGNI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.11, the stock is 14.55% and 6.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing 13.32% at the moment leaves the stock -6.93% off its SMA200. MGNI registered -26.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.49.

The stock witnessed a 8.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.07%, and is 18.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.46% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

the Rubicon Project Inc. (MGNI) has around 444 employees, a market worth around $723.08M and $160.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 186.97. Profit margin for the company is -14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.72% and -45.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.30%).

the Rubicon Project Inc. (MGNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for the Rubicon Project Inc. (MGNI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

the Rubicon Project Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $37.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.80% in year-over-year returns.

the Rubicon Project Inc. (MGNI) Top Institutional Holders

207 institutions hold shares in the Rubicon Project Inc. (MGNI), with 6.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.32% while institutional investors hold 45.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.41M, and float is at 102.54M with Short Float at 10.87%. Institutions hold 42.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.56 million shares valued at $19.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.32% of the MGNI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.48 million shares valued at $19.31 million to account for 3.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Granahan Investment Management Inc. which holds 3.31 million shares representing 3.09% and valued at over $18.4 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 2.31% of the shares totaling 2.48 million with a market value of $13.77 million.

the Rubicon Project Inc. (MGNI) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at the Rubicon Project Inc. (MGNI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 28 times.