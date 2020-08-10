the Rubicon Project Inc. (MGNI) down -12.93% since start of the year

By
Sue Brooks
-

the Rubicon Project Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) is -12.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.09 and a high of $13.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The MGNI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.57% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.11, the stock is 14.55% and 6.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.62 million and changing 13.32% at the moment leaves the stock -6.93% off its SMA200. MGNI registered -26.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.49.

The stock witnessed a 8.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.07%, and is 18.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.46% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

the Rubicon Project Inc. (MGNI) has around 444 employees, a market worth around $723.08M and $160.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 186.97. Profit margin for the company is -14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.72% and -45.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.30%).

the Rubicon Project Inc. (MGNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for the Rubicon Project Inc. (MGNI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

the Rubicon Project Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $37.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.80% in year-over-year returns.

the Rubicon Project Inc. (MGNI) Top Institutional Holders

207 institutions hold shares in the Rubicon Project Inc. (MGNI), with 6.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.32% while institutional investors hold 45.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.41M, and float is at 102.54M with Short Float at 10.87%. Institutions hold 42.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.56 million shares valued at $19.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.32% of the MGNI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.48 million shares valued at $19.31 million to account for 3.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Granahan Investment Management Inc. which holds 3.31 million shares representing 3.09% and valued at over $18.4 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 2.31% of the shares totaling 2.48 million with a market value of $13.77 million.

the Rubicon Project Inc. (MGNI) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at the Rubicon Project Inc. (MGNI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 28 times.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR