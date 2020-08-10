Things appear to be looking up for Wayfair Inc. (W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) is 242.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.70 and a high of $316.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The W stock was last observed hovering at around $312.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.02% off its average median price target of $321.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.6% off the consensus price target high of $395.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -138.22% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $309.68, the stock is 27.83% and 44.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing -0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 150.67% off its SMA200. W registered 147.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 211.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.59% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.95M.

The stock witnessed a 35.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 64.68%, and is 16.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 5.81% over the month.

Wayfair Inc. (W) has around 16985 employees, a market worth around $28.19B and $9.51B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1327.10% and -2.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-182.70%).

Wayfair Inc. (W) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wayfair Inc. (W) is a “Hold”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wayfair Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.8 with sales reaching $3.58B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 49.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 55.10% in year-over-year returns.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Top Institutional Holders

422 institutions hold shares in Wayfair Inc. (W), with 5.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.06% while institutional investors hold 130.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 94.09M, and float is at 62.78M with Short Float at 26.52%. Institutions hold 122.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 10.07 million shares valued at $538.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.88% of the W Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Spruce House Investment Management LLC with 7.25 million shares valued at $387.44 million to account for 10.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 6.17 million shares representing 9.11% and valued at over $329.57 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.37% of the shares totaling 5.67 million with a market value of $302.83 million.

Wayfair Inc. (W) Insider Activity

A total of 138 insider transactions have happened at Wayfair Inc. (W) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 98 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Conine Steven, the company’s Co-Founder. SEC filings show that Conine Steven sold 11,737 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $323.01 per share for a total of $3.79 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Wayfair Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that Shah Niraj (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 11,824 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $323.01 per share for $3.82 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the W stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Miller James R. (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 3,071 shares at an average price of $282.65 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 23,308 shares of Wayfair Inc. (W).

Wayfair Inc. (W): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conn’s Inc. (CONN) that is trading -44.77% down over the past 12 months. Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is -62.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.