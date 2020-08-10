This Indicator Is Supporting Catasys Inc. (OTRK)

Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) is 255.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.55 and a high of $58.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The OTRK stock was last observed hovering at around $56.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.52% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.16% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -93.3% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.99, the stock is 66.18% and 113.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.0 million and changing 2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 191.08% off its SMA200. OTRK registered 252.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 249.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.47.

The stock witnessed a 108.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 160.86%, and is 51.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.06% over the week and 8.70% over the month.

Catasys Inc. (OTRK) has around 395 employees, a market worth around $993.95M and $40.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -74.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 578.25% and -0.02% from its 52-week high.

Catasys Inc. (OTRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Catasys Inc. (OTRK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Catasys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $25.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -75.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 154.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 187.30% in year-over-year returns.

Catasys Inc. (OTRK) Top Institutional Holders

87 institutions hold shares in Catasys Inc. (OTRK), with 10.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.29% while institutional investors hold 48.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.69M, and float is at 7.02M with Short Float at 51.03%. Institutions hold 19.64% of the Float.

Catasys Inc. (OTRK) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Catasys Inc. (OTRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 12 times.