Top attractive stock of the week – Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) is 138.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.81 and a high of $319.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The WIX stock was last observed hovering at around $307.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -16.38% off its average median price target of $346.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.67% off the consensus price target high of $363.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -45.8% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $291.60, the stock is 3.03% and 13.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -5.32% at the moment leaves the stock 78.78% off its SMA200. WIX registered 96.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $274.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $180.46.

The stock witnessed a -1.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.31%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.40% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has around 2433 employees, a market worth around $14.85B and $802.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 173.78. Profit margin for the company is -11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 279.63% and -8.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.60%).

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is a “Buy”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wix.com Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $249.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -120.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.70% in year-over-year returns.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Top Institutional Holders

430 institutions hold shares in Wix.com Ltd. (WIX), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.73% while institutional investors hold 99.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.84M, and float is at 50.85M with Short Float at 2.96%. Institutions hold 96.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 3.75 million shares valued at $377.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.52% of the WIX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.08 million shares valued at $310.59 million to account for 6.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Principal Financial Group, Inc. which holds 2.73 million shares representing 5.47% and valued at over $698.46 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.79% of the shares totaling 2.39 million with a market value of $240.59 million.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading 24.22% up over the past 12 months. Synacor Inc. (SYNC) is 1.44% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.0% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.85.