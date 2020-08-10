Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) is -88.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $9.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The TOPS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.09, the stock is -14.42% and -30.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 173.09 million and changing -10.71% at the moment leaves the stock -84.47% off its SMA200. TOPS registered -98.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -86.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.1169 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2635.

The stock witnessed a -18.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.63%, and is -10.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 6.75% over the month.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $90.54M and $66.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.32% and -99.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Analyst Forecasts

Top Ships Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.60% year-over-year.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), with institutional investors hold 1.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 837.16M, and float is at 117.71M with Short Float at 2.17%. Institutions hold 1.17% of the Float.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.