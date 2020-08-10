What should you know before buying stock in PetIQ Inc. (PETQ)

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) is 25.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.83 and a high of $38.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The PETQ stock was last observed hovering at around $37.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.96% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.94% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 23.1% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.53, the stock is -12.40% and -6.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing -15.88% at the moment leaves the stock 12.41% off its SMA200. PETQ registered -3.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.95% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.32M.

The stock witnessed a -6.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.89%, and is -13.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.25% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) has around 1866 employees, a market worth around $891.49M and $747.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.70. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.21% and -19.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PetIQ Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $205.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.60% in year-over-year returns.

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Top Institutional Holders

194 institutions hold shares in PetIQ Inc. (PETQ), with 234k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 117.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.73M, and float is at 20.55M with Short Float at 24.79%. Institutions hold 116.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Eos Management, L.P. with over 3.47 million shares valued at $120.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.27% of the PETQ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC with 3.26 million shares valued at $75.69 million to account for 13.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. which holds 1.75 million shares representing 7.20% and valued at over $40.7 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.62% of the shares totaling 1.61 million with a market value of $37.42 million.

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Santana Will, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Santana Will sold 3,333 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $32.55 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24899.0 shares.

PetIQ Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that Santana Will (Director) sold a total of 3,516 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $32.65 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28232.0 shares of the PETQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Santana Will (Director) disposed off 17,500 shares at an average price of $31.43 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 31,748 shares of PetIQ Inc. (PETQ).

PetIQ Inc. (PETQ): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -13.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.