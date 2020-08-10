Which Institutions Own Shares In Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)?

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) is 701.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $9.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRIL stock was last observed hovering at around $7.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.26, the stock is 10.16% and 7.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing 11.77% at the moment leaves the stock 96.73% off its SMA200. TRIL registered 2443.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 114.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.73.

The stock witnessed a 14.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.67%, and is 23.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.38% over the week and 8.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 3334.51% and -14.49% from its 52-week high.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.9.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.90% this year.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL), with 55.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 32.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.44M, and float is at 59.89M with Short Float at 4.16%. Institutions hold 32.72% of the Float.