Who are the Institutional Holders in Hecla Mining Company (HL)?

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is 80.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $6.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The HL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.59% off the consensus price target high of $7.25 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -88.31% lower than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.12, the stock is 19.00% and 54.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.08 million and changing -7.97% at the moment leaves the stock 105.03% off its SMA200. HL registered 257.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.12.

The stock witnessed a 61.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 130.08%, and is 10.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.61% over the week and 7.58% over the month.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has around 1622 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $657.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.43. Profit margin for the company is -14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 343.48% and -9.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hecla Mining Company (HL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $176.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -226.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.20% in year-over-year returns.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Hecla Mining Company (HL), with 9.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.84% while institutional investors hold 63.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 523.22M, and float is at 516.30M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 61.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 50.07 million shares valued at $91.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.52% of the HL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 47.06 million shares valued at $85.64 million to account for 8.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 38.26 million shares representing 7.27% and valued at over $69.64 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.14% of the shares totaling 32.28 million with a market value of $58.75 million.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rogers Terry V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rogers Terry V sold 17,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $3.32 per share for a total of $57419.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Hecla Mining Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Roberts Lauren M (Sr. Vice President – COO) sold a total of 303 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $3.14 per share for $951.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Boggs Catherine J (Director) acquired 40,540 shares at an average price of $1.50 for $60806.0. The insider now directly holds 40,540 shares of Hecla Mining Company (HL).

Hecla Mining Company (HL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is trading 53.67% up over the past 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is 56.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.42% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.13.