Who is the Top Investor In Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP)?

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SMLP) is -71.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $6.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The SMLP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months.

Currently trading at $0.95, the stock is 8.81% and -16.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 3.05% at the moment leaves the stock -54.16% off its SMA200. SMLP registered -85.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9434 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3535.

The stock witnessed a 2.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.34%, and is 19.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.46% over the week and 9.20% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -85.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.64% and -86.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $100.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.40% year-over-year.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP), with 25.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.55% while institutional investors hold 55.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.68M, and float is at 41.42M with Short Float at 3.52%. Institutions hold 23.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 13.91 million shares valued at $8.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.71% of the SMLP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC with 1.42 million shares valued at $0.87 million to account for 1.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 0.92 million shares representing 0.98% and valued at over $0.56 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 0.71% of the shares totaling 0.67 million with a market value of $0.41 million.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.

Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) that is trading -45.47% down over the past 12 months. DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is -43.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.74% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.11.