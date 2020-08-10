Why American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) is the topic of conversation today

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) is -26.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $12.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVCT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51%.

Currently trading at $7.84, the stock is 93.84% and 124.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -6.11% at the moment leaves the stock 12.86% off its SMA200. AVCT registered -22.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.98.

The stock witnessed a 148.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 380.98%, and is 84.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.24% over the week and 15.20% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 440.69% and -39.51% from its 52-week high. The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.40% this year.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT), with 15.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.33% while institutional investors hold 43.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.94M, and float is at 3.61M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 8.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Periscope Capital Inc. with over 11000.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.06% of the AVCT Shares outstanding.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MATHY KENT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MATHY KENT bought 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $3.06 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60000.0 shares.