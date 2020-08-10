Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS)?

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) is -33.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $5.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATRS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.13% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 30.89% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.11, the stock is 13.27% and 10.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 7.61% at the moment leaves the stock -7.08% off its SMA200. ATRS registered -6.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7640 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9188.

The stock witnessed a 20.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.47%, and is 19.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.80% over the week and 4.94% over the month.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $528.70M and $133.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 444.29 and Fwd P/E is 12.96. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.37% and -39.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antares Pharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $34.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 69.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Top Institutional Holders

207 institutions hold shares in Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS), with 12.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.45% while institutional investors hold 44.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 165.43M, and float is at 153.10M with Short Float at 3.59%. Institutions hold 41.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.34 million shares valued at $26.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.85% of the ATRS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.9 million shares valued at $18.65 million to account for 4.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sargent Investment Group, LLC which holds 4.6 million shares representing 2.78% and valued at over $10.85 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.35% of the shares totaling 3.89 million with a market value of $9.19 million.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAMSON MARVIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SAMSON MARVIN sold 56 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 10 at a price of $4.50 per share for a total of $252.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51751.0 shares.

Antares Pharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 02 that SAMSON MARVIN (Director) sold a total of 99,944 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 02 and was made at $4.59 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51751.0 shares of the ATRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, SAMSON MARVIN (Director) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $4.71 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 51,751 shares of Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS).

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 34.18% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 4.29% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.12% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.57.