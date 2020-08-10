Why Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE: XAN) is -78.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.95 and a high of $12.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The XAN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $2.59, the stock is 8.69% and 1.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 6.15% at the moment leaves the stock -63.67% off its SMA200. XAN registered -77.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4369 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.0606.

The stock witnessed a 15.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.97%, and is 16.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.28% over the week and 7.76% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 5.29. Distance from 52-week low is 172.63% and -79.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Analyst Forecasts

Exantas Capital Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $14.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 274.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.50% in year-over-year returns.

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Top Institutional Holders

172 institutions hold shares in Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN), with 982.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.10% while institutional investors hold 80.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.63M, and float is at 31.04M with Short Float at 5.29%. Institutions hold 78.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.15 million shares valued at $8.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.83% of the XAN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.78 million shares valued at $7.69 million to account for 8.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HBK Investments, L.P. which holds 1.57 million shares representing 4.89% and valued at over $4.32 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 4.63% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $4.09 million.

Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BRYANT DAVID J, the company’s SVP, CFO & Treas. SEC filings show that BRYANT DAVID J bought 4,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $17.96 per share for a total of $75448.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Exantas Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Stern Matthew J (President) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $12.99 per share for $38978.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61485.0 shares of the XAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Elliott Thomas C (Executive Vice President) acquired 12,019 shares at an average price of $13.60 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 124,589 shares of Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN).