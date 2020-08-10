Why has Yelp Inc. (YELP) dropped -17.93% in last trading?

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is -37.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.89 and a high of $39.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The YELP stock was last observed hovering at around $26.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.79% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.53% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -9.6% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.92, the stock is -9.62% and -8.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.3 million and changing -17.93% at the moment leaves the stock -21.06% off its SMA200. YELP registered -37.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.45% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.81M.

The stock witnessed a -1.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.52%, and is -12.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) has around 5950 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $1.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 71.17 and Fwd P/E is 184.20. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.12% and -44.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yelp Inc. (YELP) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yelp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.51 with sales reaching $169.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.60% in year-over-year returns.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Top Institutional Holders

347 institutions hold shares in Yelp Inc. (YELP), with 3.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.72% while institutional investors hold 99.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.55M, and float is at 68.86M with Short Float at 17.17%. Institutions hold 95.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.37 million shares valued at $150.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.64% of the YELP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.41 million shares valued at $115.63 million to account for 8.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Prescott General Partners LLC which holds 5.65 million shares representing 7.86% and valued at over $101.89 million, while Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 3.56 million with a market value of $64.17 million.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at Yelp Inc. (YELP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilson Laurence, the company’s Chief Administrative Officer. SEC filings show that Wilson Laurence sold 12,242 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Yelp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Patel Vivek (Chief Product Officer) sold a total of 721 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $21.19 per share for $15278.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the YELP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Wilson Laurence (Chief Administrative Officer) disposed off 1,819 shares at an average price of $23.10 for $42019.0. The insider now directly holds 175,892 shares of Yelp Inc. (YELP).

Yelp Inc. (YELP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) that is trading 105.70% up over the past 12 months. Facebook Inc. (FB) is 41.17% up on the 1-year trading charts.