Why should you buy stock in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS)?

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS) is -0.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $7.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADMS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.17% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.1% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -26.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.78, the stock is 44.90% and 40.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.93 million and changing 44.83% at the moment leaves the stock -2.74% off its SMA200. ADMS registered -38.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6461 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3835.

The stock witnessed a 49.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.00%, and is 52.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.95% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $109.88M and $57.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 98.95% and -51.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-72.70%).

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $19.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.20% in year-over-year returns.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) Top Institutional Holders

118 institutions hold shares in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS), with 787.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.81% while institutional investors hold 81.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.03M, and float is at 27.41M with Short Float at 2.61%. Institutions hold 79.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Armistice Capital, LLC with over 2.74 million shares valued at $7.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.74% of the ADMS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 1.8 million shares valued at $5.2 million to account for 6.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.78 million shares representing 6.32% and valued at over $5.15 million, while Stonepine Capital Management, LLC holds 4.13% of the shares totaling 1.16 million with a market value of $3.36 million.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Prentiss Christopher B, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Prentiss Christopher B sold 1,269 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $5.92 per share for a total of $7512.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70940.0 shares.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that MERRIWEATHER ALFRED G (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,584 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $6.91 per share for $10945.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48019.0 shares of the ADMS stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading 41.97% up over the past 12 months. Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) is -50.81% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -77.47% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.56.