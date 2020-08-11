A peek at Appian Corporation (APPN): Who has invested in It?

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) is 31.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.07 and a high of $64.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The APPN stock was last observed hovering at around $53.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.77% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.95% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -43.4% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.19, the stock is 0.46% and -2.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -7.00% at the moment leaves the stock 7.70% off its SMA200. APPN registered -2.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.18% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.79M.

The stock witnessed a 1.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.65%, and is -4.77% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.04% over the week and 5.42% over the month.

Appian Corporation (APPN) has around 2000 employees, a market worth around $3.47B and $279.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.64% and -22.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.50%).

Appian Corporation (APPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Appian Corporation (APPN) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Appian Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $68.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Appian Corporation (APPN) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in Appian Corporation (APPN), with 711.78k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.02% while institutional investors hold 85.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 67.53M, and float is at 36.15M with Short Float at 28.47%. Institutions hold 84.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 7.59 million shares valued at $305.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.17% of the APPN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 3.56 million shares valued at $143.35 million to account for 9.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.14 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $126.44 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.39% of the shares totaling 2.4 million with a market value of $96.73 million.

Appian Corporation (APPN) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Appian Corporation (APPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boccassam Prashanth, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Boccassam Prashanth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $52.02 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67145.0 shares.

Appian Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Boccassam Prashanth (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $49.21 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70145.0 shares of the APPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 06, Boccassam Prashanth (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $51.02 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 73,145 shares of Appian Corporation (APPN).

Appian Corporation (APPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 16.34% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 20.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.