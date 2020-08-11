Adient plc (ADNT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is -22.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.90 and a high of $29.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADNT stock was last observed hovering at around $15.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15%.

Currently trading at $16.45, the stock is -6.27% and -6.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 7.52% at the moment leaves the stock -12.03% off its SMA200. ADNT registered -31.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.06% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.16M.

The stock witnessed a -0.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.58%, and is -3.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

Adient plc (ADNT) has around 83000 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $15.59B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.34. Profit margin for the company is -3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 178.81% and -43.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

Adient plc (ADNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adient plc (ADNT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adient plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $3.36B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.30% in year-over-year returns.

Adient plc (ADNT) Top Institutional Holders

404 institutions hold shares in Adient plc (ADNT), with 821.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.88% while institutional investors hold 96.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.90M, and float is at 93.00M with Short Float at 4.10%. Institutions hold 95.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.2 million shares valued at $92.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.87% of the ADNT Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Lyrical Asset Management LP with 5.21 million shares valued at $85.48 million to account for 5.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC which holds 4.33 million shares representing 4.62% and valued at over $39.31 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 3.71 million with a market value of $33.63 million.

Adient plc (ADNT) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Adient plc (ADNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dorlack Jerome J., the company’s VP, Americas. SEC filings show that Dorlack Jerome J. bought 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $13.11 per share for a total of $35397.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93973.0 shares.

Adient plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Smith Gregory Scott (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 365 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $13.77 per share for $5028.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7599.0 shares of the ADNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Stafeil Jeffrey (EVP and CFO) acquired 5,858 shares at an average price of $17.07 for $99996.0. The insider now directly holds 130,371 shares of Adient plc (ADNT).

Adient plc (ADNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) that is trading -44.63% down over the past 12 months. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is -5.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.