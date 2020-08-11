Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 9.15% Change This Year

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) is 9.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.17 and a high of $185.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The AYX stock was last observed hovering at around $121.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.15% off its average median price target of $155.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.98% off the consensus price target high of $195.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -36.54% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.23, the stock is -34.19% and -31.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.07 million and changing -10.01% at the moment leaves the stock -13.41% off its SMA200. AYX registered -16.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.58%.

The stock witnessed a -38.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.93%, and is -38.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 5.45% over the month.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has around 1478 employees, a market worth around $10.03B and $450.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 101.14. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.31% and -41.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Analyst Forecasts

Alteryx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.57M, and float is at 52.50M with Short Float at 14.57%.

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) Insider Activity

A total of 272 insider transactions have happened at Alteryx Inc. (AYX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 194 and purchases happening 78 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones Robert Scott, the company’s Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Jones Robert Scott sold 1,599 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $176.00 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39391.0 shares.

Alteryx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Jones Robert Scott (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 1,139 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $177.45 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39391.0 shares of the AYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 30, Jones Robert Scott (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 4,166 shares at an average price of $168.17 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 39,391 shares of Alteryx Inc. (AYX).

Alteryx Inc. (AYX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 16.34% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 20.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.