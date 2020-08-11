Analysts suggest PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) could spike 38.37% in a year

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) is -36.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $36.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The PDCE stock was last observed hovering at around $15.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.37% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -10.93% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.64, the stock is 13.09% and 15.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 4.13% at the moment leaves the stock -2.28% off its SMA200. PDCE registered -41.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.46% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.5M.

The stock witnessed a 21.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.70%, and is 14.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.03% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has around 540 employees, a market worth around $1.68B and $1.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.57. Profit margin for the company is -48.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 268.96% and -54.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PDC Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $329.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -838.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.00% in year-over-year returns.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Top Institutional Holders

320 institutions hold shares in PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE), with 1.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.21% while institutional investors hold 84.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.57M, and float is at 98.35M with Short Float at 10.59%. Institutions hold 83.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.0 million shares valued at $93.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.06% of the PDCE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.72 million shares valued at $66.59 million to account for 10.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 7.91 million shares representing 7.94% and valued at over $49.14 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.04% of the shares totaling 6.02 million with a market value of $37.37 million.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SWOVELAND JEFFREY C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SWOVELAND JEFFREY C bought 7,135 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $10.51 per share for a total of $74989.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26901.0 shares.

PDC Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Ellis Mark E (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $17.50 per share for $87500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27752.0 shares of the PDCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Ellis Mark E (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $18.50 for $92500.0. The insider now directly holds 22,752 shares of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is trading -40.96% down over the past 12 months.