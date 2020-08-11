Avalara Inc. (AVLR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Avalara Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) is 63.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.50 and a high of $144.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVLR stock was last observed hovering at around $122.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.2% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.23% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -8.65% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.51, the stock is -7.01% and -3.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing -2.61% at the moment leaves the stock 30.51% off its SMA200. AVLR registered 33.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.21% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.43M.

The stock witnessed a -12.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.54%, and is -13.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.87% over the week and 5.22% over the month.

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) has around 2601 employees, a market worth around $10.02B and $434.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.33% and -17.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.30%).

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) Analyst Forecasts

Avalara Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $115.59M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.30% in year-over-year returns.

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) Top Institutional Holders

360 institutions hold shares in Avalara Inc. (AVLR), with 3.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.92% while institutional investors hold 86.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.92M, and float is at 76.01M with Short Float at 6.41%. Institutions hold 82.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 6.39 million shares valued at $476.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.04% of the AVLR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.84 million shares valued at $435.9 million to account for 7.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 4.66 million shares representing 5.85% and valued at over $347.55 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 3.34 million with a market value of $249.19 million.

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) Insider Activity

A total of 140 insider transactions have happened at Avalara Inc. (AVLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 86 and purchases happening 54 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tennenbaum Ross. SEC filings show that Tennenbaum Ross sold 926 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $139.54 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68972.0 shares.

Avalara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that INGRAM WILLIAM (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $136.66 per share for $3.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1731.0 shares of the AVLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 10, McFarlane Scott M disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $138.76 for $2.08 million. The insider now directly holds 829,223 shares of Avalara Inc. (AVLR).