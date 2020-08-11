Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Is Down -60.12% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) is -60.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.16 and a high of $10.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The BXRX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.29% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 74.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.76, the stock is -19.16% and -25.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing -19.77% at the moment leaves the stock -44.95% off its SMA200. BXRX registered a loss of -67.03% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.67% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.51M.

The stock witnessed a -21.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.51%, and is -23.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.70% over the week and 7.35% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 27.78% and -72.78% from its 52-week high.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.65 with sales reaching $130k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Top Institutional Holders

92 institutions hold shares in Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX), with 295k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 118.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.57M, and float is at 11.86M with Short Float at 18.77%. Institutions hold 116.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is North Run Capital LP with over 1.15 million shares valued at $2.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.56% of the BXRX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Corsair Capital Management, L.P. with 0.88 million shares valued at $2.18 million to account for 5.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Stonepine Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.61 million shares representing 3.47% and valued at over $1.51 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.86% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $1.25 million.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHURCHILL WINSTON J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHURCHILL WINSTON J bought 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $2.28 per share for a total of $14820.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6500.0 shares.

Baudax Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 26 that CHURCHILL WINSTON J (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 26 and was made at $2.44 per share for $61000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52782.0 shares of the BXRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 26, Weisman Wayne (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.29 for $22900.0. The insider now directly holds 40,582 shares of Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX).