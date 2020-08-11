Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) is -35.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.81 and a high of $8.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The BRQS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is 3.92% and -13.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.3 million and changing 19.58% at the moment leaves the stock -52.89% off its SMA200. BRQS registered -61.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.33%.

The stock witnessed a -5.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.44%, and is 9.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.86% over the week and 15.70% over the month.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) has around 564 employees, a market worth around $36.31M and $56.59M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 43.03% and -86.19% from its 52-week high.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Borqs Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 31.30M, and float is at 13.60M with Short Float at 0.02%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -2.27% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 98.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.