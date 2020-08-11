Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) is -34.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $9.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNTY stock was last observed hovering at around $4.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.21, the stock is 27.00% and 14.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 11.09% at the moment leaves the stock -9.78% off its SMA200. CNTY registered -38.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.56% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.13M.

The stock witnessed a 42.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.93%, and is 26.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.84% over the week and 8.03% over the month.

Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) has around 2786 employees, a market worth around $157.76M and $260.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 415.84% and -43.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Century Casinos Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $62.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -674.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.90% in year-over-year returns.

Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) Top Institutional Holders

118 institutions hold shares in Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY), with 2.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.17% while institutional investors hold 80.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.51M, and float is at 26.83M with Short Float at 6.13%. Institutions hold 72.78% of the Float.

Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STROHRIEGEL NIKOLAUS, the company’s Senior VP Operations. SEC filings show that STROHRIEGEL NIKOLAUS bought 1,566 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $4.84 per share for a total of $7579.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17000.0 shares.

Century Casinos Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 24 that STROHRIEGEL NIKOLAUS (Senior VP Operations) bought a total of 3,715 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 24 and was made at $2.80 per share for $10402.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8304.0 shares of the CNTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, HOETZINGER PETER (Vice Chairman/Co CEO/President) acquired 250,000 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 261,000 shares of Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY).

Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is trading -7.71% down over the past 12 months. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is -11.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.