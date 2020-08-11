CHRS Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Now

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) is 4.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.86 and a high of $23.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHRS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.88% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.43% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 14.77% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.75, the stock is 2.65% and 4.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -4.48% at the moment leaves the stock 4.93% off its SMA200. CHRS registered -2.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.32% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.29M.

The stock witnessed a 4.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.05%, and is 2.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.83% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has around 296 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $435.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.72 and Fwd P/E is 15.01. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.63% and -21.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.00%).

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $121.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.80% in year-over-year returns.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Top Institutional Holders

276 institutions hold shares in Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS), with 2.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.24% while institutional investors hold 109.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.66M, and float is at 66.67M with Short Float at 29.06%. Institutions hold 106.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 7.38 million shares valued at $119.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.33% of the CHRS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.45 million shares valued at $88.44 million to account for 7.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 4.12 million shares representing 5.77% and valued at over $66.9 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 3.5 million with a market value of $56.82 million.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anicetti Vincent R, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Anicetti Vincent R sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 17 at a price of $18.25 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48556.0 shares.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that Szela Mary T (Director) sold a total of 54,997 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $17.58 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CHRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Anicetti Vincent R (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $17.22 for $43050.0. The insider now directly holds 48,556 shares of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS).

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is trading 30.95% up over the past 12 months. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is 60.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.