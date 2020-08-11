Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 83.57% Upside

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) is 12.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $1.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTXR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.57% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 71.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is -12.96% and -0.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 3.60% at the moment leaves the stock 34.92% off its SMA200. CTXR registered -2.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.16% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $952.3k.

The stock witnessed a -14.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.79%, and is -8.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.55% over the week and 10.01% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 1.56. Distance from 52-week low is 187.50% and -41.62% from its 52-week high.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.90% this year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), with 14.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.08% while institutional investors hold 20.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.32M, and float is at 31.75M with Short Float at 4.50%. Institutions hold 12.53% of the Float.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 16.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.