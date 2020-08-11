Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) is 6.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The CDE stock was last observed hovering at around $8.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $8.61, the stock is 14.80% and 42.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.6 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 54.88% off its SMA200. CDE registered 53.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 38.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.61% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.16M.

The stock witnessed a 51.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 104.51%, and is 9.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.96% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has around 2155 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $721.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.30. Profit margin for the company is -41.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 334.85% and -6.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.90%).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Analyst Forecasts

Coeur Mining Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $209.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -510.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Top Institutional Holders

264 institutions hold shares in Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), with 3.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.45% while institutional investors hold 72.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 240.95M, and float is at 240.16M with Short Float at 2.65%. Institutions hold 71.52% of the Float.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MELLOR ROBERT E, the company’s Chairman (non-executive). SEC filings show that MELLOR ROBERT E bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $8.48 per share for a total of $8475.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Coeur Mining Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 31 that MELLOR ROBERT E (Chairman (non-executive)) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 31 and was made at $7.92 per share for $7915.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the CDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 27, Nault Casey M. (SVP & General Counsel) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $8.01 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 379,291 shares of Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE).

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 11.00% up over the past 12 months. Hecla Mining Company (HL) is 296.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.