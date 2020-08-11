Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) turns bullish with gain of 0.15 points

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) is 58.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $5.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The CREX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 51.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.42, the stock is 6.80% and -3.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 6.61% at the moment leaves the stock 31.19% off its SMA200. CREX registered 10.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.48% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $149.23k.

The stock witnessed a -1.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.86%, and is 6.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 8.65% over the month.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $24.20M and $25.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.57. Profit margin for the company is -46.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 365.38% and -59.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Creative Realities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $5.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -42.00% in year-over-year returns.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Creative Realities Inc. (CREX), with 1.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.70% while institutional investors hold 37.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.79M, and float is at 7.94M with Short Float at 0.59%. Institutions hold 30.66% of the Float.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.