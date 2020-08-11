Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) up 50.00% since start of the year

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) is 50.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $2.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The DLPN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 34.38% higher than the price target low of $1.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.05, the stock is 7.26% and 8.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.36 million and changing 14.38% at the moment leaves the stock 51.98% off its SMA200. DLPN registered 2.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.43% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $301.13k.

The stock witnessed a -16.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.44%, and is 14.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.62% over the week and 10.01% over the month.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) has around 159 employees, a market worth around $33.28M and $25.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 80.77. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 221.30% and -57.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.20%).

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $4.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.70% year-over-year.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN), with 8.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.49% while institutional investors hold 21.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.69M, and float is at 23.71M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 15.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 1.7 million shares valued at $0.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.40% of the DLPN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.53 million shares valued at $0.28 million to account for 3.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Wilshire Securities Management Inc which holds 74240.0 shares representing 0.54% and valued at over $39755.0, while Managed Account Services Inc. holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 18471.0 with a market value of $16075.0.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stanham Nicholas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stanham Nicholas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $0.55 per share for a total of $5489.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45334.0 shares.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Dougiello Charles Joseph (Director) bought a total of 830 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $0.96 per share for $796.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.31 million shares of the DLPN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Dougiello Charles Joseph (Director) acquired 1,170 shares at an average price of $0.94 for $1099.0. The insider now directly holds 308,022 shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN).

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Meet Group Inc. (MEET) that is 84.91% higher over the past 12 months.