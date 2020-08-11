Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) is 56.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.91 and a high of $9.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The FENC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 32.2% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.17, the stock is 15.85% and 19.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing 12.87% at the moment leaves the stock 47.54% off its SMA200. FENC registered 116.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.81% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $514.44k.

The stock witnessed a 22.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.25%, and is 15.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.05% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 26.08. Distance from 52-week low is 160.10% and 4.31% from its 52-week high.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $470k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC), with 4.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.14% while institutional investors hold 49.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.39M, and float is at 21.29M with Short Float at 5.73%. Institutions hold 41.38% of the Float.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Southpoint Capital Advisors LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 04 at a price of $6.25 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.08 million shares.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 30 that Essetifin SPA (10% Owner) bought a total of 768,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 30 and was made at $6.25 per share for $4.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.99 million shares of the FENC stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 34.48% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 12.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.