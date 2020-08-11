Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) makes 14.48% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) is 29.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $3.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The FBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.53% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 26.22% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.32, the stock is 15.45% and 16.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 8.85% at the moment leaves the stock 44.83% off its SMA200. FBIO registered 147.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.97% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $539k.

The stock witnessed a 22.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.76%, and is 14.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.87% over the week and 8.33% over the month.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $263.97M and $43.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 219.23% and -3.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.70%).

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortress Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $11.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.90% in year-over-year returns.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO), with 23.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.13% while institutional investors hold 19.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.50M, and float is at 60.05M with Short Float at 2.70%. Institutions hold 14.09% of the Float.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, the company’s PRESIDENT, CEO & CHAIRMAN. SEC filings show that ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD bought 1,123 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $2.06 per share for a total of $2313.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.57 million shares.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is trading 27.34% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 22.47% up on the 1-year trading charts.