Here is a breakdown of the Datadog Inc. (DDOG) stock performance

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is 102.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.55 and a high of $98.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The DDOG stock was last observed hovering at around $75.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.08% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.6% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 4.55% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.36, the stock is -14.27% and -10.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.8 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 44.27% off its SMA200. DDOG registered a gain of 59.26% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.92% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.29M.

The stock witnessed a -20.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.13%, and is -20.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.41% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has around 1403 employees, a market worth around $27.34B and $424.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 707.08. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 177.19% and -22.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Datadog Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $143.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 56.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.60% in year-over-year returns.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Top Institutional Holders

238 institutions hold shares in Datadog Inc. (DDOG), with 4.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.59% while institutional investors hold 51.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 295.46M, and float is at 169.98M with Short Float at 8.67%. Institutions hold 50.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 22.74 million shares valued at $818.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.92% of the DDOG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Whale Rock Capital Management LLC with 6.48 million shares valued at $233.12 million to account for 3.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC which holds 6.42 million shares representing 3.65% and valued at over $230.99 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.38% of the shares totaling 4.18 million with a market value of $150.46 million.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Activity

A total of 229 insider transactions have happened at Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 180 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ittycheria Dev, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ittycheria Dev sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $93.72 per share for a total of $28.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

Datadog Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Ittycheria Dev (Director) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $93.74 per share for $5.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the DDOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Agarwal Amit (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $93.75 for $1.17 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Datadog Inc. (DDOG).