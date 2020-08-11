IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) is 18.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.44 and a high of $5.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The IAG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.98% off the consensus price target high of $7.89 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -4.0% lower than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.42, the stock is -7.43% and 6.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.75 million and changing -3.70% at the moment leaves the stock 27.73% off its SMA200. IAG registered 27.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.45% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.83M.

The stock witnessed a -1.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.46%, and is -10.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.05% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has around 4832 employees, a market worth around $2.23B and $1.13B in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.09. Profit margin for the company is -32.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 206.94% and -17.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.10%).

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $301.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) Top Institutional Holders

251 institutions hold shares in IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), with 2.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.53% while institutional investors hold 82.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 471.70M, and float is at 468.44M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 81.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 50.56 million shares valued at $115.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.69% of the IAG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 47.19 million shares valued at $107.6 million to account for 9.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ruffer LLP which holds 26.38 million shares representing 5.58% and valued at over $104.2 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 23.36 million with a market value of $53.25 million.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) that is trading 39.70% up over the past 12 months.