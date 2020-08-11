Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE: IPI) is -59.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $3.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The IPI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.0% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -83.33% lower than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.10, the stock is 24.00% and 7.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing 18.51% at the moment leaves the stock -32.57% off its SMA200. IPI registered -66.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.60%.

The stock witnessed a 40.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.84%, and is 16.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.24% over the week and 8.61% over the month.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) has around 445 employees, a market worth around $141.53M and $210.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 84.62. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.33% and -70.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Analyst Forecasts

Intrepid Potash Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.60% this year.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 129.79M, and float is at 78.28M with Short Float at 2.20%.

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jornayvaz Robert P III, the company’s Exec. Chair, President & CEO. SEC filings show that Jornayvaz Robert P III bought 9,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $2.34 per share for a total of $22230.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.14 million shares.

Intrepid Potash Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Wyatt Erica (Chief Human Resources Officer) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $2.42 per share for $242.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the IPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, CONSIDINE TERRY (Director) acquired 12,472 shares at an average price of $2.24 for $27937.0. The insider now directly holds 138,720 shares of Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI).

Intrepid Potash Inc. (IPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is 41.76% higher over the past 12 months. Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) is 14.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.