Li Auto Inc (LI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) is -0.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.10 and a high of $19.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The LI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.81% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -64.2% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.42, the stock is -2.30% and -2.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.9 million and changing -2.78% at the moment leaves the stock -2.30% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 0.37% gain in the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.10%.

Li Auto Inc (LI) has around 2628 employees, a market worth around $15.04B and $163.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 8.74% and -17.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.40%).

Li Auto Inc (LI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Li Auto Inc (LI) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Li Auto Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.90% this year.