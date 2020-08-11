LSB Industries Inc. (LXU): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:LXU Stock Is Going Next

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) is -62.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $6.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The LXU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $9.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.28% off the consensus price target high of $13.40 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.57, the stock is 40.87% and 35.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 29.75% at the moment leaves the stock -35.37% off its SMA200. LXU registered -67.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.76% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.06M.

The stock witnessed a 45.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.35%, and is 40.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.55% over the week and 8.98% over the month.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) has around 593 employees, a market worth around $41.78M and $337.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.00% and -76.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LSB Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.89 with sales reaching $81.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.40% in year-over-year returns.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Top Institutional Holders

135 institutions hold shares in LSB Industries Inc. (LXU), with 4.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.14% while institutional investors hold 84.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.20M, and float is at 25.53M with Short Float at 3.17%. Institutions hold 72.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO with over 4.07 million shares valued at $8.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.88% of the LXU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.38 million shares valued at $7.1 million to account for 11.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.86 million shares representing 6.36% and valued at over $3.91 million, while Robotti, Robert E. holds 5.49% of the shares totaling 1.61 million with a market value of $3.38 million.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CARVER KRISTY, the company’s SVP/Treasurer. SEC filings show that CARVER KRISTY bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $1.74 per share for a total of $8700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49747.0 shares.

LSB Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that White Lynn F (Director) bought a total of 10,810 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $1.89 per share for $20420.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55499.0 shares of the LXU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Rieker Harold L (VP-Financial Reporting/PAO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.96 for $9800.0. The insider now directly holds 26,936 shares of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU).

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) that is trading 22.35% up over the past 12 months. AAON Inc. (AAON) is 35.18% up on the 1-year trading charts.