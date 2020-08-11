Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 130.50% Change This Year

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL) is 130.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.77 and a high of $23.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The LL stock was last observed hovering at around $21.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.22% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.93% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -104.73% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.52, the stock is 9.91% and 44.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 5.73% at the moment leaves the stock 128.04% off its SMA200. LL registered 178.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 210.62%.

The stock witnessed a 60.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 194.76%, and is -3.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.42% over the week and 7.88% over the month.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $632.14M and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.20 and Fwd P/E is 46.53. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 497.35% and -3.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) Analyst Forecasts

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.60% this year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.83M, and float is at 27.44M with Short Float at 11.64%.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Tyson Charles E, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Tyson Charles E bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $50000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 49405.0 shares.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Tyson Charles E (Chief Cust. Experience Officer) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $9.25 per share for $37000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31772.0 shares of the LL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Reeves Michael L (Chief Legal Officer) acquired 14,900 shares at an average price of $8.32 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 44,631 shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL).

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 54.67% up over the past 12 months. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC) is -28.02% down on the 1-year trading charts.