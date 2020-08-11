Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Volatility At 8.78%, Should You Add A Position?

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) is 36.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.34 and a high of $41.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The LMNX stock was last observed hovering at around $32.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.98% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -26.76% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.69, the stock is -12.27% and -3.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 15.92% off its SMA200. LMNX registered 50.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.95% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.56M.

The stock witnessed a -2.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.04%, and is -18.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) has around 1247 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $369.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 352.11 and Fwd P/E is 48.02. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.70% and -23.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.80%).

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Luminex Corporation (LMNX) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Luminex Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $105.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -190.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.90% in year-over-year returns.

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in Luminex Corporation (LMNX), with 2.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.43% while institutional investors hold 87.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.89M, and float is at 42.32M with Short Float at 12.93%. Institutions hold 83.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.26 million shares valued at $199.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.66% of the LMNX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.45 million shares valued at $122.59 million to account for 9.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RGM Capital, LLC which holds 3.38 million shares representing 7.28% and valued at over $92.95 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.99% of the shares totaling 2.31 million with a market value of $63.67 million.

Luminex Corporation (LMNX) Insider Activity

A total of 112 insider transactions have happened at Luminex Corporation (LMNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fairchild Nancy, the company’s SVP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Fairchild Nancy sold 24,283 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $40.16 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33828.0 shares.

Luminex Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Shapiro Eric (SR VP, GLOBAL MARKETING) sold a total of 14,179 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $40.16 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 33867.0 shares of the LMNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, SHAMIR NACHUM (President & CEO) disposed off 8,559 shares at an average price of $40.16 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 189,632 shares of Luminex Corporation (LMNX).

Luminex Corporation (LMNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 48.41% up over the past 12 months. Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is 31.62% up on the 1-year trading charts.