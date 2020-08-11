MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) is 96.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $422.22 and a high of $1248.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The MELI stock was last observed hovering at around $1193.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -69.66% off its average median price target of $1005.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.46% off the consensus price target high of $1550.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -78.46% lower than the price target low of $630.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1124.31, the stock is 5.58% and 13.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -5.83% at the moment leaves the stock 60.07% off its SMA200. MELI registered 62.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.72% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.62M.

The stock witnessed a 8.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.94%, and is -4.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.66% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) has around 9703 employees, a market worth around $57.10B and $2.47B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1060.67. Profit margin for the company is -8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.29% and -9.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MercadoLibre Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $759.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -329.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 35.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.30% in year-over-year returns.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Top Institutional Holders

857 institutions hold shares in MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI), with 5.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.90% while institutional investors hold 97.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.71M, and float is at 43.79M with Short Float at 4.23%. Institutions hold 85.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 4.65 million shares valued at $2.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.36% of the MELI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 3.78 million shares valued at $1.85 billion to account for 7.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 2.34 million shares representing 4.70% and valued at over $1.14 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.24% of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $1.03 billion.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Malka Meyer, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Malka Meyer bought 5,870 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $522.22 per share for a total of $3.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55848.0 shares.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 37.52% up over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 25.90% up on the 1-year trading charts.