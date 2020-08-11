MR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Montage Resources Corporation (MR) Now

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) is -25.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $8.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The MR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.91% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -48.75% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.95, the stock is 40.18% and 28.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 12.26% at the moment leaves the stock 25.45% off its SMA200. MR registered 77.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.15% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.89M.

The stock witnessed a 51.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.41%, and is 23.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.82% over the week and 8.35% over the month.

Montage Resources Corporation (MR) has around 236 employees, a market worth around $205.10M and $626.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.88. Profit margin for the company is -7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 199.75% and -28.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Montage Resources Corporation (MR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Montage Resources Corporation (MR) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Montage Resources Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $118.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.60% in year-over-year returns.

Montage Resources Corporation (MR) Top Institutional Holders

140 institutions hold shares in Montage Resources Corporation (MR), with 3.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.44% while institutional investors hold 92.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.86M, and float is at 17.75M with Short Float at 14.43%. Institutions hold 83.52% of the Float.

Montage Resources Corporation (MR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Montage Resources Corporation (MR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times.

