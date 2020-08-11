PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) stock Plunged by -4.99% yesterday

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) is 21.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.33 and a high of $40.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The PD stock was last observed hovering at around $29.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.97% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -41.8% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.36, the stock is 0.03% and -0.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -4.99% at the moment leaves the stock 19.20% off its SMA200. PD registered -24.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.03% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.38M.

The stock witnessed a 0.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.85%, and is -7.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.44% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has around 669 employees, a market worth around $2.36B and $178.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.01% and -30.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.30%).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $50.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.20% year-over-year.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Top Institutional Holders

194 institutions hold shares in PagerDuty Inc. (PD), with 18.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.45% while institutional investors hold 93.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.77M, and float is at 64.34M with Short Float at 8.59%. Institutions hold 71.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.97 million shares valued at $120.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.86% of the PD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Deer Viii & Co. Ltd. with 5.31 million shares valued at $91.79 million to account for 6.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. which holds 4.61 million shares representing 5.85% and valued at over $79.59 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.58% of the shares totaling 3.61 million with a market value of $62.35 million.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at PagerDuty Inc. (PD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Solomon Dan Alexandru, the company’s CTO & Co-Founder. SEC filings show that Solomon Dan Alexandru sold 4,428 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 05 at a price of $31.03 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.57 million shares.

PagerDuty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Solomon Dan Alexandru (CTO & Co-Founder) sold a total of 17,523 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $31.01 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.58 million shares of the PD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 20, Solomon Dan Alexandru (CTO & Co-Founder) disposed off 21,951 shares at an average price of $27.02 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 3,593,848 shares of PagerDuty Inc. (PD).